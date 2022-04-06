Yes, Twitter Is Working On An Edit Feature

Twitter has said it is working on an edit feature, just days after Elon Musk posted a poll asking if users wanted one.

Twitter has notoriously not had a way to edit tweets, meaning users had to delete them if there was a mistake, or live with it. Elon Musk posted a poll asking if users wanted an edit button, with 73.6% voting in favor. Shortly after, Musk was offered a seat on the board in an effort to prevent him from becoming majority owner, following his purchase of nearly 10% of the company’s shares.

The company now says it has been working on an edit feature since last year:

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll

we’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.

Twitter Comms (@TwitterComs), April 5, 2022

While the company have been working on the feature since last year, it’s a safe bet pressure from Musk is what finally brought it to light.