Yelp Touts Benefits Of Remote Work

Yelp is touting the benefits of remote work, saying it has led to more job candidates and a happier work force.

Many companies are trying to bring their employees back to the office part-time, with some pushing for a full-time return. The efforts have not been popular with employees, many of whom have maintained that they are just as productive working from home.

It seems Yelp agrees with that position, telling Fortune it has seen major benefits from maintaining a remote-first policy. Among the benefits are 43% more job applicants across the board, with some divisions seeing 52% and even 103% more applicants.

“It’s rewarding to see both the level of interest and the quality of our applicants,” Carmen Amara, chief people officer at Yelp, told Fortune. “Remote work has allowed us to attract a number of candidates who previously would not have applied to Yelp due to their location.”

Yelp has also disproved many critics’ claims that remote work is not conducive to team-building and collaboration, with 90% of the company’s employees finding ways to collaborate effectively and 91% happy with their long-term prospects for advancement. In addition, 89% credit the company’s remote-first policy with contributing to a better work-life balance.

“Anecdotally, employees have told us that Yelp’s remote posture has allowed them to spend more time with their children, take up new hobbies and live closer to friends and family—all of which we believe significantly contribute to overall happiness,” says Amara.

Yelp’s success should serve as a lesson for other companies evaluating their return-to-office versus remote work policies.