Yahoo the Latest US Company to Pull Out of China

Yahoo is the latest US company pulling out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

China has been cracking down on the tech industry and making it difficult for foreign companies to compete. The country also has a long history of internet censorship. As a result, a number of high-profile companies have announced plans to leave the market, including LinkedIn and Epic.

According to Associated Press, Yahoo has now joined their ranks and announced it will no longer offer services in mainland China beginning November 1.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support,” the statement read.