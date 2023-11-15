Advertise with Us
Yahoo Search Poised to Debut Early Next Year

Yahoo's return to the search engine landscape appears to be taking shape, with the company planning its debut in early 2024....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, November 15, 2023

    Yahoo has been teasing a return to the market it helped pioneer for months. While Google has dominated the market for years, the rise of AI has opened new opportunities, opportunities Yahoo seems ready to exploit.

    According to Search Engine Land, Brian Provost, the Senior VP and General Manager of Yahoo Search, revealed the news at the Search Marketing Expo Next event. Provost said Yahoo’s new search will debut in early 2024.

    With Google facing a landmark antitrust case over its search dominance, the timing may be perfect for Yahoo’s search comeback.

