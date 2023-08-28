Yahoo Mail Leverages AI to Create a Smarter Inbox

Yahoo announced it is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in Yahoo Mail to create a smarter inbox experience.

Yahoo Mail is an online email service that, like so many others, is in Gmail’s shadow. Nonetheless, the service offers a powerful experience combined with a clean user interface.

The company is improving the experience even more with AI, unveiling its Shopping Saver tool. The new tool “surfaces long-forgotten gift cards, discount codes, and store credits in user inboxes, and drafts suggested messages to vendors to help apply those savings after a purchase has been made.”

The feature is currently part of Yahoo Mail’s AI beta.

“We’ve introduced a full suite of tools on Yahoo Mail to help users save time and money, making strides toward an assistive inbox,” said Josh Jacobson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Yahoo Mail. “In total, US consumers have $23 billion in unused gift cards and credits, and we hope our new tools will help users gain a fraction of that back in their wallets.”

Shopping Saver is one of the most useful everyday use cases for AI and demonstrates that Yahoo is showing sparks of the innovation it was once known for.