Yahoo Japan Employees Can Stay Remote, Fly to Work When Necessary

Yahoo Japan is upping the stakes in the remote work market, telling employees they can work from anywhere and be flown to work when needed.

Companies seem to be breaking down into two camps as the pandemic drags on. There are those that keep trying to bring their employees back to the office, and those that are embracing remote work.

Yahoo Japan seems to be firmly in the latter camp, with 90% of the company’s employees working remotely, according to The Japan Times. Company President Kentaro Kawabe, said the overwhelming majority of employees reported that their productivity had remained the same or improved while working remotely.

“So we’re allowing Yahoo employees to live anywhere in Japan. This doesn’t mean we’re denying the benefits of the office — you’ll be able to fly in when needed,” he added.

The company has set a monthly budget of $1,300 for commuting expenses.