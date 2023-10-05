Yahoo Is Spinning Vespa.ai Into An Independent Company

Yahoo is spinning off Vespa.ai, the company’s search and big data serving engine, into an independent company.

Yahoo launched Vespa in 2005 and open-sourced it in 2017. The company has become an integral part of Yahoo, doing the heavy lifting in search, recommendations, and ad serving. The company’s big data serving engine has “become the platform of choice for applying AI to big data sets at serving time.”

According to CEO Jon Bratseth, Yahoo is now spinning Vespa off as an independent company:

Today we’re announcing that we’re spinning Vespa.ai out of Yahoo as a separate company: Vespa.ai. Vespa began as a project to solve Yahoo’s use cases in search, recommendation, and ad serving. Since we open-sourced it in 2017, it has grown to become the platform of choice for applying AI to big data sets at serving time. Those working with large language models such as ChatGPT and vector databases turn to Vespa when they realize that creating quality solutions that scale involves much more than just looking up vectors. Enterprises with experience with search or recommender systems come to Vespa for the AI-first approach and unrivaled operability at scale.

Bratseth says the spinoff doesn’t mean an end of the company’s relationship with Yahoo. Yahoo will continue to have stake in Vespa, and the two companies will continue to work together: