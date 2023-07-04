Yahoo IPO ‘a Decently Likely Outcome’

Yahoo’s comeback continues unabated, with the company indicating it will likely have an initial public offering at some point in the future.

Yahoo has a storied history, being one of the largest and most important companies in the early days of the internet and internet search. Unfortunately, the company repeatedly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, passing up on opportunities to buy Google for a fraction of its current value and making questionable investments elsewhere.

After a number of years of Verizon ownership, Yahoo was acquired by Apollo Funds and became a standalone company once again in September 2021.

According to Financial Times, via Bloomberg, it appears Yahoo is just getting started. CEO Jim Lanzone told FT that Yahoos is “ready financially, the company has a great balance sheet, we’re very profitable.”

An IPO has always been a distinct possibility, with Apollo Funds partner Reed Rayman previously calling it “a decently likely outcome.”

Despite not being as popular as it once was, Yahoo’s traffic is still among the top five sites globally, providing a wealth of possibilities for its future.

In addition, the company has recently been teasing a possible return to search, a market it once dominated before Google took its crown.