Yahoo Acquires Commonstock to Provide More Insights for Yahoo Finance Users

Yahoo announced it has acquired Commonstock, “a broker-agnostic social and community-based platform that drives insights for retail investors.”

Yahoo Finance is one of the most popular destinations on the web for investment news, and Yahoo sees an opportunity to expand the insights its provides with Commonstock.

“Our vision for Yahoo Finance is to be the premier singular destination for all our customer’s financial needs,” said Tapan Bhat, President of Yahoo Finance. “Our platform caters to every stage of the investment process – from providing pre-trade market news and analysis, facilitating engaging pre- and post- trade conversations within our community of like-minded investors, to offering effective self-directed portfolio management tools and insights. Acquiring Commonstock reinforces this vision. The Commonstock team has built a trusted community, sharing high-quality insights and knowledge that help everyday investors create wealth. Together, Yahoo and Commonstock will further empower investors of all skills and levels through a one-stop shop for smart financial decisions.”

Commonstock already has 150 million monthly global users, significantly growing Yahoo Finance’s user base.

“Joining Yahoo Finance is a tremendous opportunity to build community and products on the largest consumer finance stage, which will positively impact millions of loyal users,” said David McDonough, CEO and founder of Commonstock. “For me, it’s personal. Yahoo Finance changed my career trajectory during the financial crisis over a decade ago. I was able to teach myself about the stock market and learned from other investors on the Yahoo Finance message boards. The unique blend of Yahoo’s reach and Commonstock’s expertise in creating retail investment communities is an incredibly powerful combination. This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our mission at scale, emphasizing community-driven knowledge and ensuring the amplification of quality insights to separate signal from noise.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.