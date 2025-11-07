X’s Ghost Traffic: Preloading Ploy Inflates Metrics, Sparks Web Feud

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has once again stirred controversy with a technical tweak that’s sending ripples across the digital ecosystem. Recent reports reveal that X is preloading links in a way that generates artificial traffic to external websites, including rivals like Bluesky and publishing platform Substack. This move, detected just hours ago, has web operators scratching their heads and questioning the integrity of their analytics.

According to an investigation by The Verge, the issue surfaced after X updated its mobile app to preload link content more aggressively. This preloading—intended to speed up user experience—triggers background requests that mimic genuine visits, inflating metrics without actual user engagement. Substack and Bluesky reported sudden spikes in ‘traffic’ that analytics tools flagged as suspicious.

The Mechanics of Phantom Visits

At its core, preloading involves fetching web page elements like DNS records, headers, images, and even scripts before a user clicks a link. While common in browsers for performance, X’s implementation appears to exploit mobile webviews in a manner that games the Visibility API, as noted in posts on X. This creates the illusion of engagement, skewing analytics and potentially exposing sites to unintended data loads.

Industry experts, including developers sharing insights on X, describe this as bordering on analytics fraud. One post from user ‘a travesty in 9 parts’ explained: ‘x isnt doing traditional preloading or prefetching. they are using a mobile native webview in such a way as to game visibility api. this skews analytics metrics and is indistinguishable from analytics fraud.’ Such tactics could burden servers and mislead site owners about true audience interest.

Echoes of Past Throttling Tactics

This isn’t X’s first brush with traffic manipulation. Back in 2023, Spiceworks reported that X deliberately slowed access to links from competitors like Threads, The New York Times, and Bluesky. Elon Musk’s public feuds often correlated with these delays, as detailed in articles from Engadget and The Washington Post.

The 2023 incidents involved throttling load times for sites Musk criticized, including Substack and Reuters. As TechCrunch noted, ‘X, formerly known as Twitter, is throttling traffic to websites that the social network’s owner Elon Musk publicly dislikes.’ These actions drew widespread condemnation for stifling competition and free information flow.

Rivals Feel the Surge

Bluesky, the decentralized alternative to X backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has seen a meteoric rise amid user exodus from X. A NBC News report highlighted journalists flocking to Bluesky for its less ‘toxic’ environment, with user counts hitting 16 million as per a Substack post by Rupak Ghose. Now, X’s preloading is artificially boosting Bluesky’s traffic stats, complicating genuine growth tracking.

Substack, the newsletter platform, faces similar distortions. Writers and publishers rely on accurate referral data to gauge audience reach. As One Man & His Blog critiqued, Substack’s ecosystem is intertwined with social referrals, and fake traffic from X could mislead creators about platform efficacy. A Substack note from Austin Gravley pointed out: ‘BlueSky doesn’t need to throttle links when its user base is like 3% the size of X.’

Industry Backlash and Technical Fallout

Reactions on X paint a picture of frustration and suspicion. Posts accuse X of underhanded tactics to undermine competitors, with one user, Michael Gogel, warning: ‘By aggressively preloading link content in the background… X creates the illusion of engagement while exposing every user to silent data leaks and executable payloads.’ This raises privacy concerns, as preloading could inadvertently load trackers or scripts without consent.

Beyond immediate metrics, the practice strains server resources. Websites unprepared for phantom visits might incur higher hosting costs or face performance hits. As Indie Hackers newsletter observed, while Bluesky drives real traffic for some, X’s fake surges create noise that drowns out authentic signals, potentially harming smaller sites.

Regulatory Shadows Loom

Antitrust scrutiny has long dogged X under Musk’s leadership. Past throttling episodes prompted calls for investigation, and this new preloading controversy could invite fresh regulatory eyes. In the EU, where data practices are strictly regulated, such manipulations might violate GDPR by processing data without clear user intent.

Experts speculate on motives: Is this a bid to retain users by making X feel faster, or a subtle jab at rivals? The Verge’s report quotes no direct response from X, but historical patterns suggest competitive edge-seeking. As one X post from ‘a travesty in 9 parts’ to Bluesky noted: ‘prerendering not fetching. and this is a bit more than that because it appears they are violating the standard for webviews and visibility api.’

Broader Implications for Web Analytics

The incident underscores vulnerabilities in web analytics. Tools like Google Analytics may count preloaded views as sessions, leading to inflated bounce rates and misrepresented user behavior. Developers are now advising site owners to implement stricter filtering or custom scripts to detect such anomalies.

Looking ahead, this could accelerate shifts toward decentralized platforms. Bluesky’s growth, as covered in Substack, positions it as a viable X alternative, especially for communities fleeing toxicity. Yet, as X innovates—or manipulates—traffic dynamics, the web’s interconnected nature demands greater transparency from tech giants.

Voices from the Frontlines

Content creators are vocal about the fallout. Posts on X highlight migration debates, with some artists wary of Bluesky due to unrelated issues like AI scraping, but the traffic controversy adds fuel. One post from Perma Banned warned: ‘If you think that Twitter/X antis are bad, Bluesky is worse – because the anti mindset is completely normalised SITE-WIDE.’

Meanwhile, The Verge’s timely coverage, published just today, has amplified the issue, with their post on X garnering thousands of views: ‘X appears to be sending fake traffic across the web.’ This real-time discourse illustrates how quickly tech controversies can escalate in the social media age.

Navigating the New Traffic Reality

For industry insiders, adapting means investing in advanced analytics to differentiate real from fake traffic. Tools that monitor Visibility API compliance could become standard. As platforms evolve, so too must the metrics that measure their impact.

Ultimately, X’s preloading gambit highlights the fragile balance between user experience innovation and ethical web practices. As rivals like Bluesky gain ground, the battle for digital traffic—real or phantom—will shape the future of online engagement.