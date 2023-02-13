Xfinity Customers Will No Longer Get Free Peacock Premium

Xfinity customers are in for a disappointment, with NBCUniversal cutting off free access to Peacock Premium.

NBCUniversal announced in late January that new customers would no longer be able to sign up for the free tier of its Peacock streaming service. Xfinity customers have enjoyed access to the Premium tier for free, but the company is now ending that as well.

The Streamable first reported the news after receiving confirmation from an NBCUniversal spokesperson:

A spokesperson for Peacock confirmed to The Streamable, that starting in April, new Xfinity customers will no longer receive Peacock Premium for free as part of their service. Those who already receive Peacock Premium as a free benefit as part of their Xfinity service, will have to start paying for the streaming service on June 26.

Xfinity customers will receive a discounted offer if they choose to keep the streaming service.