Xbox Game Studios Prices Increasing to $70 per Title

Microsoft is raising the prices of its Xbox Game Studios titles by $10, impacting new games starting in 2023.

Microsoft develops and releases its first-party games via its Xbox Game Studios. The studio is responsible for titles such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield. Until now, titles were $59.99, but the company will begin charging $69.99 in 2023, according to The Verge.

The company confirmed the change in statement to the outlet: