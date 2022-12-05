Xbox Game Studios Prices Increasing to $70 per Title

Microsoft is raising the prices of its Xbox Game Studios titles by $10, impacting new games starting in 2023.
Microsoft develops and releases its first-party games via its Xbox Game Studios. The studio is responsible for titles such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield. Until now, titles were $59.99, but the company will begin charging $69.99 in 2023, according to The Verge.
The company confirmed the change in statement to the outlet:
We’ve held on price increases until after the holidays so families can enjoy the gift of gaming. Starting in 2023 our new, built for next-gen, full-priced games, including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, will launch at $69.99 USD on all platforms. This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.