Xbox Boss Fires Back at Sony Over Activision Deal Objections

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has fired back at Sony over the latter’s objections to Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft announced plans to purchase Activision for $68.7 billion in early 2022, a move that was met almost immediately with criticism and regulatory scrutiny. Sony has been one of the most vocal critics, claiming Microsoft will use the purchase to unfairly favor its Xbox console in the gaming market.

According to VGC, Spencer is firing back, accusing Sony of trying to unfairly keep the Xbox a small contender to its PlayStation.

“Sony is trying to protect its dominance on the console. The way they grow is by making Xbox smaller,” Spencer said in an interview on the Second Request podcast.

“[Sony] has a very different view of the industry than we do. They don’t ship their games day and date on PC, they do not put their games into their subscription when they launch their games.”

Much of Sony’s objections revolve around Activision’s Call of Duty franchise, which Microsoft has committed to keep on the PlayStation long-term.

“Sony is leading the dialogue around why the deal shouldn’t go through to protect its dominant position on console, so the thing they grab onto is Call of Duty,” Spencer told Second Request.

“The largest console maker in the world raising an objection about the one franchise that we’ve said will continue to ship on the platform. It’s a deal that benefits customers through choice and access.”

It’s unclear if the Microsoft/Activision deal will go through, with regulators on both sides of the Atlantic increasingly objecting to it. The FTC most recently filed a lawsuit to block the deal from proceeding.