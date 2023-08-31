X Wants to Collect Your Biometrics, Job, and School History

X is about to become far more privacy-invasive, with plans to collect users’ biometric data, as well as their job and education history.

Elon Musk has made clear his plans to make X an ‘everything app.’ It appears part of that plan involves vacuuming up as much data as possible — a terrifying prospect for a company that has had as many breaches as X.

First spotted by Bloomberg, X’s privacy policy has been updated to include sections for the new data X wants to collect:

Biometric Information. Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes. Job Applications / Recommendations. We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising.

This latest move is yet another that makes alternatives to X look more and more appealing.