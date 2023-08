Elon Musk has dropped another bombshell, saying that X will soon remove the ability to block other users, with one exception.

Musk dropped the news in a tweet:

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

The news is not likely to go over well, as many users block accounts that spam their threads and conversations.