X Sues Ad Cartel: We Tried Peace For 2 Years, Now It Is War

In a bold move, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., has announced that the social media giant is filing an antitrust lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and major corporations including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever. The lawsuit alleges these organizations orchestrated an illegal boycott against X to undermine its platform and limit consumer choices.

“Every day, hundreds of millions of people come to X to be part of the only global, real-time conversation,” Yaccarino wrote in an open letter to advertisers. “The consequence—perhaps the intent—of this boycott was to seek to deprive X’s users, be they sports fans, gamers, journalists, activists, parents or political and corporate leaders, of the Global Town Square.”

The Allegations

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a report by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which revealed evidence of an organized boycott by GARM and its members. The committee’s report stated, “Evidence obtained by the Committee shows that GARM and its members directly organized boycotts and used other indirect tactics to target disfavored platforms, content creators, and news organizations in an effort to demonetize and, in effect, limit certain choices for consumers.”

Yaccarino underscored the severity of these actions, noting that they have caused significant financial harm to X Corp. “The illegal behavior of these organizations and their executives cost X billions of dollars,” she stated.

Rising Above the Boycott

Despite the alleged boycott, X has continued to thrive. Usage metrics have reached all-time highs, with user active minutes soaring from 7.2 billion in August 2022 to over 9 billion today—a 25% increase. Video engagement has also seen substantial growth, with daily video views up 45% year-over-year to 8.2 billion.

Everyone who has been boycotted should file a lawsuit in every country they’ve been boycotted https://t.co/TG2nE5LZAk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

“We have met and surpassed the requests made by advertisers and groups such as GARM for new tools, both to improve advertiser controls and the effectiveness of our products to drive increased value for our customers,” Yaccarino emphasized. “We have proven our platform provides advertisers a way to showcase their brands and reach their target audiences safely, efficiently, and effectively.”

Seeking Justice and Accountability

The decision to file the lawsuit was not taken lightly. “To those who broke the law, we say enough is enough,” Yaccarino declared. “We are compelled to seek justice for the harm that has been done by these and potentially additional defendants, depending on what the legal process reveals.”

We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war https://t.co/elgT62uDtF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

The lawsuit aims to hold these organizations accountable and address the broader implications of such actions. “This case is about more than damages—we have to fix a broken ecosystem that allows this illegal activity to occur,” Yaccarino asserted.

Community Reactions

The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Tim Heaton commented, “I can think of no more important legal battle than this, the battle between authoritarian, dystopian, information control vs the free and open dissemination of all thought and knowledge.”

Dr. Manhattva added, “I’m rooting for you, Linda. I honestly view this as a fight for civilization, and you simply must win.”

Others expressed their support for X as a platform for free speech and real information. Finance with Michael remarked, “It is great to take such a strong stand for free speech. X is the place where people go for real information. Facebook is now just a place for nonsense.”

A Commitment to Innovation

Yaccarino reiterated X’s commitment to innovation and growth. “We will continue to innovate and ensure X has a vibrant future while the courts hold accountable those who engaged in illegal behavior,” she wrote. Despite the challenges, X remains a dynamic and growing platform, dedicated to providing a unique space for global conversations.

“To all of you who have been part of the transformative journey we are on, thank you. Rest assured, we will not stop defending our global town square,” Yaccarino concluded.

The stakes are high as X Corp. embarks on this legal battle, but with strong community support and a steadfast commitment to its mission, the platform is poised to continue its path of growth and innovation.