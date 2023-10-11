X Lowers Threshold For ‘Newsworthy’ Posts

X has made a major change to what it considers “newsworthy” posts, potentially opening the door to much more misinformation.

In the past, X (and Twitter) required an account to have at least 100,000 followers for its posts to be considered newsworthy. Accounts also had to be verified.

According to TechCrunch, X has removed the limitation of 100,000 followers. What’s more, since anyone can now pay to have a verified account that threshold no longer has any real meaning.

The company’s new policy says an account must simply be “a high-profile account.” Unfortunately, the updated policy provides no information on what constitutes “a high-profile account.”