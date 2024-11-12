Advertise with Us
X Is Making a Limited Version of Grok Available for Free

X is reportedly making a version of its Grok AI available to users for free, adding to the list of AI models available to the public....
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

    X has been developing Grok AI, with the company investing heavily to advance its models. The company even built out its own cluster of 100,000 Nvidia H100s, rather than continuing to rely on Oracle to provide the necessary infrastructure.

    According to software engineer Lohan Simpson, X is testing a free version, although with some limitations.

    Opening up Grok to more users could help the company speed up development of the AI model.

