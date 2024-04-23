X Is Launching the ‘X TV App’ for Smart TVs

X CEO Linda Yaccarino took the wraps off of the company’s plans for a smart TV app, the X TV app, “for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience.”

X (formerly Twitter) has struggled since Elon Musk’s takeover, and has been looking for new ways to engage with users. The company seems to think the TV screen is the key. Yaccarino posted about the company’s plans.

From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it but here’s a sneak peak of what you can expect: — Trending Video Algorithm: Stay updated with tailored popular content.

— AI-Powered Topics: Organize videos by subject for a personalized experience. Seamless

— Cross-Device Experience: Start watching on your phone, continue on your TV.

— Enhanced Video Search: Find content faster with our improved video search.

— Effortless Casting: Enjoy your favorite videos on the big screen with simple casting from your mobile devices. Wide Availability: Coming soon to most smart TVs. We’ll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community!! — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) | April 23, 2024

Only time will if the platform’s venture is able to attract enough users.