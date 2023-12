X (formerly Twitter) appears to be suffering an outage, although it is unclear why or how long it will last.

Spotted by a number of outlets, X users began having issues around 12:00 AM, Thursday, December 21. Downdetector.com shows a massive spike in users reporting issues, with nearly 95,000 reports at the peak.

It is unclear what is causing the issue, and X has not posted an update at the time of writing.