X Is Back in Brazil in Major Loss for Free Speech

X is once again operational in Brazil, with users able to catch up on the news, watch cat videos, and engage in discourse on the platform—all for a steep price.
Some are lauding the return of X to Brazil as a major win for free speech, but nothing could be further from the truth. Famous journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out the massive concessions X had to make in order to return.
Not only did X cave on every single demand of the Brazilian government, but the company helped establish a terrifying principle. The Brazilian government now has an established track record of forcing a tech company that purports to support free speech and privacy to betray its users.
It’s safe to say this will not be the last time Brazil flexes its newfound muscle.