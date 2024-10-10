X Is Back in Brazil in Major Loss for Free Speech

X is once again operational in Brazil, with users able to catch up on the news, watch cat videos, and engage in discourse on the platform—all for a steep price.

Some are lauding the return of X to Brazil as a major win for free speech, but nothing could be further from the truth. Famous journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out the massive concessions X had to make in order to return.

Brazil has allowed X back in Brazil. Some are celebrating this as a "free speech victory."



Stop that. It's the opposite: a victory for authoritarian state censors.



To get back, X was forced to comply with every demand, including banning all censored accounts and a huge fine. pic.twitter.com/6juDwDUtDp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 9, 2024

Not only did X cave on every single demand of the Brazilian government, but the company helped establish a terrifying principle. The Brazilian government now has an established track record of forcing a tech company that purports to support free speech and privacy to betray its users.

It’s safe to say this will not be the last time Brazil flexes its newfound muscle.