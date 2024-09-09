X Hires New Global Head of Marketing: Former Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda Joins as Key Leader in Brand Transformation

In a major shift for social media giant X, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), announced the appointment of Angela Zepeda as the company’s new Global Head of Marketing. Zepeda, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) for Hyundai, steps into her new role at a time when X is seeking to position itself as the world’s most influential platform.

Yaccarino, in her announcement, emphasized the strategic nature of the hire, stating, “Angela brings incredible experience and expertise, understands how to grow a brand globally, and is exactly the right person to lead X’s marketing as we accelerate our innovation.” Zepeda’s appointment comes during a critical moment in X’s transformation, as the platform seeks to redefine its presence in a crowded digital marketplace and explore new revenue streams.

Today, I am delighted to welcome Angela Zepeda to X as our new Global Head of Marketing. X is the world’s most meaningful platform so it was essential to hire an exceptional leader like Angela to further shape our transformation. Most recently serving as CMO/Chief Creative… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 9, 2024

A New Chapter for Zepeda

Zepeda, who officially departed Hyundai in late August after losing her CMO title during an internal reshuffling, expressed her excitement in joining X. In a post, Zepeda remarked, “I’m thrilled to shift gears and drive into a new adventure as the Global Head of Marketing for X!” Her transition from automotive to tech marks a significant pivot in her career, as she takes on the challenge of steering marketing efforts for a platform with global reach and influence.

Zepeda had a celebrated tenure at Hyundai, where she was known for pushing the envelope in creative and experiential marketing. Under her leadership, Hyundai’s brand presence expanded significantly, thanks to bold initiatives that resonated with consumers and highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation. Zepeda’s expertise in leveraging creativity and performance marketing is expected to play a crucial role at X as the company seeks to redefine its global brand.

I have X-citing news to share! After an incredible five year journey as CMO/CCO for Hyundai, I’m thrilled to shift gears and drive into a new adventure as the global head of marketing for X! https://t.co/n9qLSa27p8 — Angela Zepeda (@angelamzepeda) September 9, 2024

The Transition at Hyundai

Zepeda’s departure from Hyundai came shortly after the company restructured its marketing leadership, dividing her responsibilities between two executives. Sean Gilpin, previously VP of Global Sales Marketing, was promoted to CMO, taking on a broader role overseeing both creative and performance marketing. Zepeda, in contrast, saw her duties narrowed in scope, a move that industry insiders say likely influenced her decision to leave.

“Angela’s leadership has raised Hyundai’s standing in the marketplace, and her unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation continually inspired her team and our partners to deliver impactful results,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, following her departure.

The Road Ahead at X

At X, Zepeda’s primary challenge will be to align the company’s marketing strategy with its ongoing transformation. Since Elon Musk’s acquisition and subsequent rebranding of Twitter to X, the platform has been in the spotlight for its bold moves, including paid subscriptions and experimental features aimed at driving user engagement and monetization. Yaccarino’s vision for X is rooted in innovation, and Zepeda’s background in brand building and creative leadership will likely be central to that evolution.

Industry experts are optimistic about Zepeda’s potential impact. “Angela understands the balance between creativity and business performance,” said a marketing strategist on X. “Her experience in navigating complex brand challenges at Hyundai will serve her well at X, especially as the platform redefines its value proposition to advertisers and users.”

As X continues its ambitious push to transform the platform into a more profitable enterprise, the hire of Zepeda signals a commitment to creative marketing strategies and a focus on global brand expansion. In Zepeda’s own words, “There’s so much potential here at X, and I’m eager to help shape the future of this incredible platform.”

Her arrival coincides with a period of both challenge and opportunity for X, and how she leverages her expertise will be closely watched by the tech industry and the broader marketing world. Just Yesterday, Elon Musk tweeted that X has is closing in on nearly a billion unique visitors per month, validating that there are massive potential advertising and revenue opportunities for the company.

Almost a billion people used 𝕏 last month! https://t.co/qdu11Drk5R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2024

A Strategic Move for X

By bringing on a seasoned marketing executive with a proven track record, X is signaling that it is serious about bolstering its brand presence and reconnecting with advertisers. Zepeda’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for the platform as it navigates an evolving landscape of social media, user engagement, and advertising. The future of X’s marketing strategy is now in her hands, and the industry will be watching closely to see how she drives the next phase of growth for the platform.

With her experience in leading high-impact campaigns and building global brands, Angela Zepeda is poised to bring fresh perspective and energy to X’s marketing efforts. Her leadership will be critical as the platform continues its journey of transformation in an increasingly competitive and fast-changing digital world.