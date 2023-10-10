Advertise with Us
X Gives Users the Option to Restrict Replies to Verified Users

Written by Staff
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

    • X continues to push its paid verified accounts, now giving users the option to restrict replies to verified users.

    Since Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), verified account were revamped to become a paid option, rather than any real-world reflection of a person’s reputation and authenticity. With ad revenue down, X is looking at paid option to help make up the difference.

    The platform’s latest decision is to give users the option to restrict replies to verified accounts.

    you can now limit replies to verified users

    X (@X) — October 9, 2023

    X is now doubt giving this option n the hopes that this will make paying for Twitter Blue — and the included verified check mark — a more appealing option.

