X Drops Headlines From Shared News Articles

Elon Musk continues to make controversial choices with his social media platform, this time dropping headlines from shared news articles....
Written by Staff
Thursday, October 5, 2023

    Elon Musk continues to make controversial choices with his social media platform, this time dropping headlines from shared news articles.

    The X News Daily tweeted in August about the upcoming change:

    NEWS: X is changing how news links show up on the timeline.

    It will strip out the headline/text so links display only an article’s lead image.

    X News Daily (@xDaily) — August 21, 2023

    In response to that tweet, Musk tweeted that the decision came directly from him:

    This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics.

    Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — August 22, 2023

    The change appears to have been completed, as headlines are no longer showing.

