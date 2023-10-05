X Drops Headlines From Shared News Articles

Elon Musk continues to make controversial choices with his social media platform, this time dropping headlines from shared news articles.

The X News Daily tweeted in August about the upcoming change:

NEWS: X is changing how news links show up on the timeline. It will strip out the headline/text so links display only an article’s lead image. X News Daily (@xDaily) — August 21, 2023

In response to that tweet, Musk tweeted that the decision came directly from him:

This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — August 22, 2023

The change appears to have been completed, as headlines are no longer showing.