X Block Button Will No Longer Block Users

X is making a major change to how the block functionality works, with the block button no longer blocking a user from seeing an account’s post.

Until now, when a person blocked another account on X, the blocked account could no longer see that person’s posts. According to X owner Elon Musk, that functionality is changing, and will now only prevent the blocked account from interacting with the blocking account.

The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

Needless to say, the announcement is causing significant amount of discussion, with people having strong opinions on both sides. As some users are pointing out, the previous blocking system was easy to circumvent, so the new functionality doesn’t fundamentally change much.

The block button for public accounts was a stupid feature since everyone could view the posts from their browsers' incognito mode. — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) September 23, 2024

On the other hand, other users are saying the existing block functionality provided just enough inconvenience to dissuade the vast majority of individuals who might be using X to stalk or harass a person.

Only 1% are truly insane and use burner accounts to continue. But now with all of the crazies able to continue to easily see the… — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 23, 2024

Only time will tell if the change results in more harassment, or if it is a non-factor.