X Block Button Will No Longer Block Users

X Block Button Will No Longer Block Users
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

    • X is making a major change to how the block functionality works, with the block button no longer blocking a user from seeing an account’s post.

    Until now, when a person blocked another account on X, the blocked account could no longer see that person’s posts. According to X owner Elon Musk, that functionality is changing, and will now only prevent the blocked account from interacting with the blocking account.

    Needless to say, the announcement is causing significant amount of discussion, with people having strong opinions on both sides. As some users are pointing out, the previous blocking system was easy to circumvent, so the new functionality doesn’t fundamentally change much.

    On the other hand, other users are saying the existing block functionality provided just enough inconvenience to dissuade the vast majority of individuals who might be using X to stalk or harass a person.

    Only time will tell if the change results in more harassment, or if it is a non-factor.

