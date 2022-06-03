World Bank Investing $130 Million in the Solomon Islands

The World Bank is investing some $130 million to help develop Solomon Islands infrastructure as the country gains strategic importance.

The Solomon Islands recently signed a security pact with China, something that has caused concern among the US and its allies. In view of that, it’s not surprising the World Bank has committed $130 to various infrastructure projects in the Pacific Island country, according to Reuters.

“Providing reliable, climate resilient transport connections is a major challenge in Solomon Islands,” said Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative for Solomon Islands & Vanuatu.

“This new project will address critical issues in air transport infrastructure,” she added.

Some $89 million will be spent to upgrade airport infrastructure, as well as improve four bridges. The remaining $41 million has yet to be allocated for specific projects, but plans are expected to be announced later this month.