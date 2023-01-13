Woman Ordered to Repay Her Employer for ‘Time Theft’

A woman has been ordered to repay her employer after it was discovered that she misrepresented the amount of time she worked.

Karlee Besse, a woman in Canada, was working remotely as an accountant. When she was fired from her job, she accused her employer of wrongful termination, but there was much more to the story.

According to The Guardian, her employer was able to prove she had logged hours despite not actually working during the time in question, thanks to time-tracking software on her computer.

A civilian tribunal has sided with the employer, Reach CPA, ordering Besse to repay C$2,459.89 in wages and part of an advance.

The case could well set a precedent for remote workers, ensuring companies get what they’re paying for, and serving as a warning to employees that would try to cheat the system.