Microsoft Pushing Bing Service 2.0 Update to Windows and Users Can’t Uninstall It

Some Windows users are less than thrilled with a recent update, as Microsoft is pushing Bing 2.0 on them with no way of uninstalling it.

First spotted by Neowin, Windows users on a number of forums are reporting the installation of an update that includes Bing Service 2.0. Microsoft appears to be pushing the update to both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Microsoft describes the service the following way:

“The Bing Service allows you to retrieve Bing results. Bing can return web and news results in your language, images, and videos for many countries/regions around the world.”

Interestingly, the update creates a new folder in the Microsoft folder within Program Files(x86), called “BingSvc.” When running one of the executables in the new folder, the computer’s wallpaper was changed to a Bing wallpaper.

As Neowin points out, this may be indicative of some plans of Microsoft to incorporate Bing wallpapers on the Windows desktop. Either way, there appears to be no way to uninstall the new update.