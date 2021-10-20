Windows Subsystem for Android Documentation Now Available

Microsoft has released its documentation for the upcoming Windows Subsystem for Android.

Windows Subsystem for Android will allow Microsoft Windows to run Android applications. The company had originally planned on releasing it as part of Windows 11, but ultimately ended up postponing the feature.

The company has now released documentation for Windows Subsystem for Android, making it easier for Android developers to get their apps ready.

Windows Subsystem for Android enables your Windows 11 device to run Android applications that are available in the Amazon Appstore.

If you’re a developer interested in targeting Windows desktop devices and optimizing for the Windows operating system, this guide is for you.

The full documentation is available here.