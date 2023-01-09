Windows 8.1 Receives Its Last Update Tuesday

Windows 8.1 is slated to receive its last update on Tuesday, as Microsoft is sunsetting the operating system once and or all.

Microsoft first released Windows 8 in 2012, but a decade later the OS has reached the end of its life. The aging OS will receive its last official update Tuesday, despite the fact that Windows 11 is still gaining market share at a relatively slow pace.

According to Ghacks, Windows 7 is even outliving Windows 8 by receiving extended support via 0Patch. The company continues to provide support for some operating systems after their end-of-life date and is already planning to support Windows 7 for an additional two years.

Unfortunately, there is no word on continued support for Windows 8.1.