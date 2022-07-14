Windows 12 Expected in 2024 as Microsoft Moves to New Development Cycle

Anyone hoping for Windows 12 in the near future may be in for a disappointment, with a new report suggesting Microsoft is moving to a three-year development cycle.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft plans on releasing Windows 12 in 2024, or three years after the 2021 release of Windows 11. According to the outlet’s sources, Microsoft is moving to a three-year cycle for major releases of its operating system (OS).

That doesn’t mean users won’t receive any new features in the interim. The company recently announced it would switch to yearly “feature updates.” This means customers will receive major new features for their existing OS at least annually, with a new OS coming out every three years.

This could end up being the best of both worlds, giving users new features on a stable base rather than constantly changing the underlying OS.