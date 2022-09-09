Windows 11’s Tablet-Optimized Taskbar Is Back

Microsoft is re-introducing the tablet-optimized taskbar for Windows 11 to the Dev Channel, giving users a chance to continue testing it.

Microsoft first introduced the updated taskbar in February before removing it from testing to continue developing and improving it internally. The company has evidently made enough improvement to warrant adding it back to the Dev Channel.

“We’re re-introducing the touch-optimized taskbar that’s designed to make you feel more confident and comfortable using your device as a tablet,” the company writes in a blog post. “Your taskbar will automatically transition to this optimized version when you disconnect or fold back the keyboard on your 2-in-1 device. This feature only works on devices that can be used as tablets. It does not work on laptops or desktop PCs.

“As a reminder, there are two states of this taskbar: collapsed and expanded. In the collapsed state, the taskbar gets out of your way, gives you more screen space, and prevents you from accidentally invoking the taskbar when you’re holding your tablet. In the expanded state, the taskbar is optimized to be easier to use with touch. You can easily switch between the two states by swiping up and down on the bottom of your device.”

The new taskbar should significantly improve the workflow on 2-in-1 devices.