Windows 11 Will Finally Respect the Default Browser…In the EU

Microsoft has announced it will finally start respecting the user's default web browser in Windows 11, although only for EU users....
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, September 5, 2023

    Microsoft has repeatedly angered users by aggressively pushing Edge, even ignoring the user’s default web browser and launching Edge when opening some links. The company is reversing that decision, but only in the EU, according to a company blog:

    In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links.

    While it’s nice Microsoft is making this change for EU users, it also makes the company’s claims to be a more enlightened company that respects choice and competition ring hollow. The company is clearly more than happy to resort to the same old tactics that got it into antitrust trouble in 2001, only playing the kinder, gentler Microsoft when regulators force its hand.

