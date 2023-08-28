Windows 11 Will Finally Respect the Default Browser Choice…Sort Of

Microsoft is making a major change to Windows 11, finally respecting the user’s default browser choice rather than opening links in Edge…but only for some users.

Microsoft has repeatedly drawn criticism for running its old playbook of using heavy-handed tactics to push its own web browser. Even when a user has another browser set as the default, some things will continue to open in Edge, with no way for the user to change it.

According to a company blog post, Windows 11 will finally begin respecting the user’s choice, but only if that user is in the EU.

In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links.

Given recent legislation in the EU, as well as the bloc’s greater privacy and consumer protections, it’s not surprising that Microsoft is making this change. It is disappointing, however, that Microsoft is not making this change for all its users worldwide.