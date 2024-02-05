Advertise with Us
Windows 11 Poised to Get a Linux ‘Sudo’ Upgrade

Microsoft appears ready to adopt a popular Linux feature in Windows 11, with the company reportedly adding the "sudo" command....
Written by Matt Milano
Sunday, February 4, 2024

    • Microsoft appears ready to adopt a popular Linux feature in Windows 11, with the company reportedly adding the “sudo” command.

    Sudo—which stands for “superuser do”—is a command that allows a standard Linux user to run a command with root privileges. This can be used to install/delete software or make system-level changes that would normally require escalated privileges. The feature is one of the factors that contributes to Linux security, since system-level changes cannot be performed by a normal user without using sudo and a password.

    According to Windows Latest, Microsoft is testing the feature in Windows 11. The feature can be activated via a toggle in the Windows 11 developer settings.

    Windows Sudo Command Settings – Credit Windows Latest

    As the outlet reports, the feature was first spotted in leaked preview builds of Windows Server. The latest information suggests Microsoft sees the benefit of rolling out the feature to its mainline OS as well.

    Microsoft has been working to improve its security, especially after a difficult 2023 that saw the company at the heart of a number of major security breaches. Taking a cue from one of the most security operating systems could be a good move for the Redmond giant.

