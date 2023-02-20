Windows 11 Now Displays a Watermark on Unsupported PCs

Microsoft is upping the ante in its war on unsupported PCs, displaying a watermark on those systems running Windows 11.

Windows 11 has stricter system requirements than its predecessors, requiring a CPU with Trusted Platform Module (TPM). While there are ways of installing Windows on an unsupported machine, Microsoft is not keen on the idea and is making it more irritating to do so.

According to Gizmodo, reports are surfacing of Windows 11 displaying a watermark when running on an unsupported PC. The issue appears to have started with the January 2023 Windows 11 update.

Microsoft already has a major adoption problem with Windows 11 and it’s unlikely this stunt will improve the situation.