Windows 11 Moment 2 Finally Fixes File Copy Bug

Windows 11 users are finally getting a much-needed bug fix, with Windows 11 Moment 2 fixing a bug that made file copying painfully slow.

Windows 11 version 22H2 introduced a bug that made file copying unusually slow, especially with large files. According to Windows Latest, the fix is finally being rolled out:

Naturally, it’s now included in Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update (KB5022913 optional update) and will come through to the release version of Windows 11 via March 2023’s Patch Tuesday release.

Users are reporting that file copying speeds have returned to Windows 10 speeds.