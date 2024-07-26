Windows 11 File Explorer Will Grant Access To Your Android Phone

Microsoft announced a major new feature for Windows 11 File Explorer, giving users the ability to access their Android phone and its files.

Unlike iOS, Android gives users full access to the file system. This makes it a viable option for transferring files and more. According to Microsoft, accessing those files is getting a lot easier with File Explorer.

Today we are beginning to gradually roll out the ability to see your Android phone in File Explorer to Windows Insiders with Android phones across all Insider Channels. With this new experience, you will be able to wirelessly browse through all your folders and files, including media that is on your Android phone. You can open them, copy them to your PC, copy PC files to your phone, rename files, move them, and delete them.

Windows 11 File Explorer Android Access – Credit Microsoft

Microsoft says the Android phone must be running at least Android 11 or later, and a beta version of the Link to Windows app is necessary. Users will also need to register for the Windows Insider Program while the features is still in testing.

To enable this experience, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile Devices and choose “Manage devices” and allow your PC to access your Android phone. You’ll then be able to see a toggle to show your phone in File Explorer. If you do not see this toggle, that means the experience hasn’t yet rolled out to you yet.

The feature will be a nice addition for Android users, and will help ease cross-platform file sharing and access.