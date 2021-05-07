Windows 10X Not Coming in 2021, Maybe Never

Microsoft will not ship Windows 10X in 2021, and may never release the operating system (OS), according to new a report.

Windows 10X is a modernized version of the Windows 10 OS that sheds its legacy code and focuses on a simpler interface. Originally, the OS was seen as being an ideal option for foldable devices, with full multi-screen support.

As a result of the pandemic, Microsoft had to shift focus to improving Windows 10 and making it as capable as possible as people’s needs changed, leaving little resources available for a revamped version. Windows 10X faced delays, as well as changes to its scope, specifically with a single-screen version planned for 2021 and a multi-screen support in 2022.

It appears the company has changed direction once again, with Petri reporting that Microsoft will not ship Windows 10X in 2021. What’s more, the revamped OS may never see the light of day in its current form.

As Petri points out, market factors are against Microsoft’s efforts on this one. With the PC industry beginning to shift in the direction of Arm processors, lead by Apple’s M1, it no longer makes sense to spend resources on a revamped version of Windows to run on Intel. Instead, those resources would be better used helping the Windows ecosystem move to the Arm architecture.