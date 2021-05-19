Windows 10X Is Officially Dead

Following rumors that Microsoft may not release Windows 10X, the company has officially put the nail in the coffin.
Windows 10X was Microsoft’s modern take on Windows. It was being developed from the ground up for multi-screen devices, removing legacy code and offering a more streamlined UI. It was believed to be the version of Windows best able to compete with Google’s Chrome OS.
Unfortunately, issues quickly mounted. The pandemic diverted resources away from its development in favor of making the existing version of Windows 10 do what people needed immediately. Focus shifted to making Windows 10X work first on a single screen, since that’s what most people have. Rumors finally started mounting that Windows 10X may never see the light of day.
In a blog post, John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, confirmed Windows 10X will never be released, although its features will make their way into other products.
Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company. In fact, some of this is already reflected in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds, for example the new app container technology we’re integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, and a modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations. Our teams continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology will help meet our customer needs as well as evaluate technology experiences both in software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future.