Windows 10X Is Officially Dead

Following rumors that Microsoft may not release Windows 10X, the company has officially put the nail in the coffin.

Windows 10X was Microsoft’s modern take on Windows. It was being developed from the ground up for multi-screen devices, removing legacy code and offering a more streamlined UI. It was believed to be the version of Windows best able to compete with Google’s Chrome OS.

Unfortunately, issues quickly mounted. The pandemic diverted resources away from its development in favor of making the existing version of Windows 10 do what people needed immediately. Focus shifted to making Windows 10X work first on a single screen, since that’s what most people have. Rumors finally started mounting that Windows 10X may never see the light of day.

In a blog post, John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, confirmed Windows 10X will never be released, although its features will make their way into other products.