William Shatner Will ‘Boldly Go’ to Space on the Next Blue Origin Flight

William Shatner is slated to go to space on Blue Origin’s next flight, ‘boldly going’ where his Captain Kirk character has gone since 1966.

William Shatner is an icon, largely for his portray of Star Trek’sCaptain Kirk. Since 1966, Shatner has portrayed the character in the original series, as well as seven movies. He’s been a constant feature in the Star Trek community ever since. In addition, Shatner is an accomplished writer, horseman, recording artist and director.

Blue Origin’s next flight is scheduled for October 12, and Shatner will be joining Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, on the flight. At 90 years-old, Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” said William Shatner.