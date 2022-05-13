Will He, Won’t He? Musk Suspends Twitter Purchase

Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase is “on hold” following reports that bots and spam accounts make up less than 5% of the company’s user base.

Like any social media platform, bots and spam accounts are a fact of life for Twitter. A recent report in Reuters, however, suggests those accounts make up less than 5% of the company’s overall accounts. In response, Musk tweeted that he was putting his purchase on hold until statistic could be verified.

“Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk), May 13, 2022

The last couple of months have been incredibly tumultuous for the social media platform, with many users threatening to quit over Musk’s purchase, while others are excited about the prospect of him shaking things up.

Either way, the uncertainty is not good for anyone, be it users, advertisers, or investors.