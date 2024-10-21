WHO Certifies Egypt Is Malaria-Free

In a major win, the World Health Organization has declare Egypt malaria-free, adding it to the growing list of countries that have eradicated the disease.

A plague that has haunted civilization for thousands of years, governments around the world have been working to eradicate malaria, tackling it on multiple fronts, including with improved medications and methods that target the mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

According to WHO, Egypt’s efforts have paid off, leading to it being only the third country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to be certified malaria-free, following the United Arab Emirates and Morocco. The organization says 44 countries and 1 territory have achieved the same certification.

“Malaria is as old as Egyptian civilization itself, but the disease that plagued pharaohs now belongs to its history and not its future,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This certification of Egypt as malaria-free is truly historic, and a testament to the commitment of the people and government of Egypt to rid themselves of this ancient scourge. I congratulate Egypt on this achievement, which is an inspiration to other countries in the region, and shows what’s possible with the right resources and the right tools.”

Egypt’s government emphasized that the certification is not the end of the journey but the beginning, with much still to be done to preserve the country’s new status.

“Receiving the malaria elimination certificate today is not the end of the journey but the beginning of a new phase. We must now work tirelessly and vigilantly to sustain our achievement through maintaining the highest standards for surveillance, diagnosis and treatment, integrated vector management and sustaining our effective and rapid response to imported cases. Our continued multisectoral efforts will be critical to preserving Egypt’s malaria-free status,” said H.E. Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister of Egypt.

“I reaffirm that we will continue with determination and strong will to safeguard the health of all people in Egypt under the wise leadership’s guidance and proceed with enhancing our healthcare system, this will remain a cornerstone in protecting the lives of all people living in and visiting Egypt.”

As home to one of the earliest civilizations, WHO says evidence of malaria has been found in Egypt dating back some six thousand years. As recently as the early 20th century, as much as 40% o the country’s population was infected with the disease, posing a significant threat to the population’s health.

The country tackled the disease using a variety of methods, including free diagnosis and treatment; professional screening at the border; regulation to prohibit crops near homes; and mass recruitment of health workers.

“Today, Egypt has proven that with vision, dedication, and unity we can overcome the greatest challenges. This success in eliminating malaria is not just a victory for public health but a sign of hope for the entire world, especially for other endemic countries in our region. This achievement is the result of sustained, robust surveillance investments in a strong, integrated health system, where community engagement and partnerships have enabled progress. Furthermore, collaboration and support to endemic countries, such as Sudan, remain a priority,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Egypt may well have provided a template for other countries dealing with malaria.