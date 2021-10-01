White House Will Convene 30 Countries to Combat Cybersecurity Threats

The Biden administration is planning a meeting that will involve some 30 countries in a coordinated effort to combat cybersecurity threats.

Cybersecurity has been a growing concern, and ransomware in particular has emerged as one of the most successful and dangerous forms of cybercrime. Companies and organizations of all sizes, and across all sectors, have been impacted. Especially devastating have been ransomware attacks against supply chain targets, such as the Colonial Pipeline and the JBS Foods attacks.

The White House is preparing to organize an alliance of countries whose goal will be to fight back, according to CNN.

“Cyber threats affect the lives and livelihoods of American families and businesses,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN.

The alliance will work “to accelerate our cooperation in combatting cybercrime, improving law enforcement collaboration, stemming the illicit use of cryptocurrency, and engaging on these issues diplomatically.”