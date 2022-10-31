White House to Kick Off International Counter Ransomware Summit

The White House is preparing to kick off the International Counter Ransomware Summit Monday, an acknowledgment of ransomware’s growing threat.

The White House is holding the second International Counter Ransomware Summit, according to AP News, hosting the EU, roughly three dozen nations, and a number of private companies.

Ransomware has become a major problem for the private and public sectors alike. Ransomware attacks have hit supply chains, cloud providers, government agencies, food companies, universities, and more. Lincoln University was even forced to permanently shut its doors as a result of a ransomware attack.

The White House wants to help countries and organizations better combat the cybersecurity threat. The summit will include a host of officials, including “FBI Director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.”

According to AP News, participating countries include:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, the European Commission, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Participating companies include: