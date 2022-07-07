White House: Tesla Superchargers Will Be Available to Non-Teslas Later This Year

The White House has published a Fact Sheet that drops some good news for non-Tesla electric vehicle (EV) owners.

Tesla has built out the most comprehensive network of EV fast chargers, what it calls its Supercharger network. According to a fact sheet the White House published addressing the state of EV charging, Tesla will be opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles later this year.

Tesla is making investments at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, New York to support the deployment of new fast charging stations to add to its fast-charging network. More than 1,600 employees work at Giga New York producing the Tesla Solar Roof and Supercharger stations, which are capable of charging vehicles up to 250 kW. Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts and cables. Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers.

The revelation is good news for all EV owners and will help address one of the biggest impediments to widespread adoption: range anxiety. Range anxiety and lack of access to quick charging have contributed to some EV owners opting to go back to gas-powered vehicles. In fact, a study in 2021 discovered that 20% of California EV owners ended up transitioning back.

Tesla opening up its network could be one of the biggest practical steps to easing range anxiety.