WhatsApp Will Soon Be Able to Transcribe Voice Messages

WhatsApp is gaining a major new feature, adding the ability to transcribe voice messages to text.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has submitted a new test build via Apple’s TestFlight beta program. The version reveals that WhatsApp is working on the ability to transcribe voice messages.

Interestingly, WABetaInfo first reported that WhatsApp was working on the feature in September 2021, but something seems to have derailed work on it until recently. It appears the feature will be strictly on-device, for privacy reasons.