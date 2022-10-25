WhatsApp Was Down Tuesday Morning

If you had trouble using WhatsApp Tuesday morning you’re not alone, as the service was down for hours.

According to Downdetector.com, the issues started around 3:00 AM, with a spike in users unable to access the service. The trouble appeared to last for roughly three hours before returning to normal.

A spokesperson for parent company Meta confirmed the issues in a statement to Reuters:

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.”