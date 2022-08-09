WhatsApp Users Will Now Have Two Days to Delete Messages

The window for WhatsApp users to delete sent messages has been extended from an hour to two full days.

Everyone has experienced sending a message and then regretting it. WhatsApp has had the ability to delete sent messages for some time, but the option was only available for an hour.

According to the company’s Twitter account, that window has been extended to two days.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

There is one significant caveat, however. For the new feature to work, all users in the chat must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.