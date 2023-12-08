WhatsApp Rolls Out Disappearing Voice Messages

WhatsApp has rolled out disappearing voice messages, offering another privacy option for its users.

WhatsApp has had View Once for photos and videos since 2021, but this is the first time the company has released the feature for voice message. WhatsApp announced the feature in a blog post:

We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to.

For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time.

As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.